Chronicle logo

Omak ag educators win awards

Elaine Lewis (left) and Jesse White are award winners.


Elaine Lewis (left) and Jesse White are award winners.

The Chronicle

As of Friday, July 6, 2018

﻿

OMAK — The Omak School District’s agriculture program has been named the state’s outstanding middle/secondary agriculture education program by the Washington Agriculture Association of Educators.

Teachers Elaine Lewis and Jesse White were recognized June 24-28 during the WAAE conference in Vancouver...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS