Fire burns grass, sage south of Malott

— A grass fire burned across seven acres of grass and sagebrush the afternoon of July 8 south of town.

Firefighters were called to 27673 Highway 97 at 2:36 p.m. for the blaze.

Fire District No. 3 (Malott, Okanogan and Malott), No. 8 (southwest reservation) and No. 15 (Brewster) responded, along with the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs and state Department of Natural Resources.

During the fire fight, Okanogan County dispatch received a report of a structure fire on Old Highway 97 near the Silver Spur development. That turned out to be unfounded, said Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

Traffic on Highway 97 was reduced to one lane for about two hours while fire equipment was on the scene.