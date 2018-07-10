Fire destroys home off Highway 155

— A home on Dutch Anderson Road was destroyed Monday, July 9, in a fire that spread to nearby grass.

Omak Fire Department was called to 84 Dutch Anderson Road and found the home fully engulfed in flames, said Fire Chief Kevin Bowling. The house and contents were destroyed.

Although flames spread to nearby grass, firefighters were able to keep the blaze small, he said.

Investigation of the fire’s origin was turned over to Colville Tribal Emergency Services. The Chronicle was unable to reach that agency by deadline.

Okanogan County’s property ownership map lists the property owner as Shirley Powell.