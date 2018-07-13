Music returns to Tonasket park

Photo by Brock Hires
Randy Battle performing at the 2017 Okanogan County Fair.
TONASKET — Music in the Park returns July 13 with Dayton Edwards and Per Sisters in History Park, 6 Locust Way.
Other concerts in the series include the Hyde Family and Randy Battle Bluz Band on July 27, and Potter’s Lighthouse and friends on Aug...
