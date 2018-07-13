New artists emerge ‘Outta North 40’

Photo by Katie Teachout
Cliff Berry created “Gold’ Flumee” from a chunk of fir used in an irrigation flume, the wood darkened from tar used to water-proof the flume. The character adorning the piece was made from the flume’s nails, with a head made of turquoise. Hanging above the piece is the story of the flumes, framed in the tar-coated fir. He is pictured with his wife Georgie Berry.
TONASKET – The Community Cultural Center reverberated with laughter, music and beauty when artists converged for the opening reception of a show called “Twenty-five Outta North 40” Friday, July 6.
The show was curated by Jenny Berry, who brought many of the artists out for first-ever showings, along with artists already well-known in the area...
