Paddlers cross border

OROVILLE – Canoes and kayaks guided by 22 paddlers arrived at Veterans Memorial Park in the early afternoon after launching from Osoyoos, B.C., at 9:30 a...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle! • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.

• Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.

• You can subscribe by week, month or year.

Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446. To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.