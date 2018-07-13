RV park opens on upper lake

CONCONULLY — The Upper Conconully Lake Campground has opened for the season.

The state Parks and Recreation Commission will manage the facility in partnership with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, according to officials.

The site, previously known as Conconully Lake Resort, was previously managed by Kevin Messer on an interim concessionaire’s contract in 2010. Citing dilapidated buildings, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation officials decided not to renew the contract for the resort in 2015.

According to Reclamation officials, upgrades have been made to the well, along with 11 renovated campsites, which include a fully accessible campsite. Also added were new accessible sidewalks, accessible restroom and shower building, fencing, information bulletin board and kiosk.

The cabin sites east of the boat ramp remain closed to the public.

Reclamation has secured a temporary management arrangement with the state Parks and Recreation Commission. A self-registration station is available for fee payment at the site. Campers may pay at the pay station, or pay by credit/debit card at the Conconully State Park office in the main park at 119 Broadway Ave.

“Reclamation remains committed to Upper Conconully Lake Campground being a long-term recreational asset to the community,” officials said.