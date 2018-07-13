Student researcher rescued from wolf pack

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
A gray wolf.
CONCONULLY — A research student was flown out of the Tiffany Springs area yesterday, July 12, after climbing a tree to avoid a pack of wolves.
The student was working near Tiffany Springs Campground and Twentymile Meadows when she came across the wolves, said Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment