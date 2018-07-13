Tonasket welcomes new police chief

Teagan Levine
Former Ferry County Sheriff’s deputies Darrin Odegaard (left) and John Cruz (right) are welcomed with open arms by Tonasket Mayor Dennis Brown (center) Monday, July 9.
TONASKET - Former Ferry County Sheriff’s deputies Darrin Odegaard and John Cruz were welcomed with open arms by Tonasket Mayor Dennis Brown on Monday, July 9.
Odegaard was sworn in as the new police chief by city clerk-treasurer Alice Attwood, and Cruz was sworn in as a reserve officer...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment