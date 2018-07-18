820 (2018-175 July 11, 18) Notice of Public Hearing

(2018-175 July 11, 18)

Notice of Public Hearing

The Omak School District Board of Directors will be conducting a public hearing to aid in fixing and adopting the budget of the district for the 2018-19 school year. The hearing will be held on July 24th, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. in the District Administration Office Building at 619 W. Bartlett in Omak. Any person may appear at the public hearing and be heard for or against any part of the budget. Please call Scott Haeberle at (509) 826-0320 for questions relating to the budget.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.