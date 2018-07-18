820 2018-185 July 11, 18) PUBLIC NOTICE THE DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR BUREAU OF RECLAMATON WEST FORK BRIDGE, SOUTHWEST OF CONCONULLY, WA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT:

The Bureau of Reclamation, in accordance with 43 CFR 423 Subpart B, is providing public notice that the West Fork Bridge, located one mile southwest of Conconully, Washington, will be closed to all motorized traffic from August 11 through September 24, 2018, to reconstruct the bridge. Motorized access will resume on September 24, 2018. Pedestrian bridge crossings will be allowed, but may be delayed during construction. Further information about this action can be obtained from the Reclamation’s Ephrata Field Office by contacting Sara Millard at (509) 754-0232.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.