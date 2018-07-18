820 (2018-186 July 18, 25) OKANOGAN SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 105 OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON

(2018-186 July 18, 25)

OKANOGAN SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 105

OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE OF MEETING TO ADOPT 2018-19 BUDGET AND CONDUCT PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE is hereby given, pursuant to RCW 28A.505.050 and RCW 28A.505.060, that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Okanogan School District No. 105, Okanogan County, Washington (the “District”) will hold a regular meeting on July 25th, 2018, commencing at 6:00 PM or upon completion of the budget hearing at the District Office, located at 115 Rose Street, Okanogan, Washington. The meeting is called for the purpose of fixing and adopting the budget of the District for the ensuing 2018-19 fiscal year. Prior to adoption of the 2018-19 budget, the Board will hold a hearing starting at 5:15 PM for the purpose of receiving comments from the public on the 2018-19 budget. Any person may appear at the hearing and be heard for or against any part of the 2018-19 budget, the four year budget plan, or any proposed changes to uses of enrichment funding under RCW 28A.505.240 (a/k/a M&O Levy). Upon conclusion of the hearing, the Board shall fix and determine the appropriation from each fund contained in the 2018-19 budget and shall, by resolution, adopt the 2018-19 budget, the four year budget plan summary, and the four-year enrollment projection. 2018-19 budget information may be obtained by contacting Ashley Goetz, Superintendent, 509-422-3629.

Ashley Goetz

Superintendent and Secretary to the Board of Directors

