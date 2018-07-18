820 (2018-190 July 18) Request for BID Construction Buffalo Lake Road Nespelem, Washington

(2018-190 July 18)

Request for BID

Construction Buffalo Lake Road

Nespelem, Washington

Closing Date: July 30, 2018 at 3:00 P.M./PST BID Opening Date: July 9, 2018

The Colville Confederated Tribes Department of Transportation is soliciting the services for construction services on a task specific basis. The firm should be prepared to respond with appropriate technical staff on an as needed basis within 48 hours of the initial request.

Scope of Services

Construction of Buffalo Lake Road Improvements Project near Nespelem, Washington, including roadway reconstruction of 3.5 miles of roadway from a gravel section to an asphalt paved section. Project includes, but not limited to, site preparation, storm drainage, rock excavation, asphalt surfacing, guardrails, barriers, signing, striping, traffic control and erosion control.

All work completed under this scope must comply with the regulations set forth in the Federal Register 25 CFR Parts 170 as it relates to the Tribal Transportation Program.

Indian Preference will be taken into consideration in accordance with Chapter 10-3 of the TERO Ordinance which can be found online at http://www.colvilletribes.com/tero/ord.html. The Tribe encourages Disadvantaged Business Enterprises and Indian-Owned Business Enterprises to participate in the submission of proposals. Call the Colville Tribes TERO Office at 509-634-2716 for TERO Compliance and certification information.

A copy of the full RFB, Preliminary Plans and specs, will sent to Standard Printworks

Standard Pritworks

256 W Riverside Ave, Spokane WA 99201

(509)624-2985

www.sbprint.com

And there will be a mandatory walk through on July 13, 2018 @ 10:00 a.m.

Raynee St. Pierre, Contract Specialist

CCTDOT P.O. Box 150 Nespelem, WA 99155

Raynee.St.Pierre.

DOT@colvilletribes.com

(509) 634-2549 (509) 634-2529 FAX

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.