820 (2018-191 July 18) Request for BID Construction of Hall Creek Road Inchelium, Washington Closing Date: July 19, 2018 at 3:00 P.M./PST

(2018-191 July 18)

Request for BID

Construction of Hall Creek Road

Inchelium, Washington

Closing Date: July 19, 2018 at 3:00 P.M./PST

BID Opening Date: July 5, 2018

The Colville Confederated Tribes Department of Transportation is soliciting the services for construction services on a task specific basis. The firm should be prepared to respond with appropriate technical staff on an as needed basis within 48 hours of the initial request.

Scope of Services

Construction of Hall Creek Road Improvements Project, including roadway reconstruction of the section of Hall Creek Road beginning at the end of the pavement near the town of Inchelium, Washington and ending approximately 1.9 miles to the northwest at the Lynx Creek Road Bridge. Project includes reconstruction of the gravel road section to an asphalt paved section. Includes signing, striping, retaining walls, guardrails, roadway excavation, fence replacement, and storm drainage improvements.

All work completed under this scope must comply with the regulations set forth in the Federal Register 25 CFR Parts 170 as it relates to the Tribal Transportation Program.

Indian Preference will be taken into consideration in accordance with Chapter 10-3 of the TERO Ordinance which can be found online at http://www.colvilletribes.com/tero/ord.html. The Tribe encourages Disadvantaged Business Enterprises and Indian-Owned Business Enterprises to participate in the submission of proposals. Call the Colville Tribes TERO Office at 509-634-2716 for TERO Compliance and certification information.

A copy of the full RFB, Preliminary Plans and Bid Schedule can be obtained by contacting the following:

Raynee St. Pierre, Contract Specialist

CCTDOT

P.O. Box 150

Nespelem, WA 99155

Raynee.St.Pierre. DOT@colvilletribes.com

(509) 634-2549 (509) 634-2529 FAX

