820 (2018-192 July 18, 25 Aug. 1, 8, 15. 22) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY. CASE NO. 17-2-00409-1.

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY. CASE NO. 17-2-00409-1. ARVEST CENTRAL MORTGAGE COMPANY, its successors in interest and/or assigns, Plaintiff, v. UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DAN R. JOHNSON; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DOLORES D. JOHNSON; CHARLES D. JOHNSON; KAREN D. FRANKE; DANIEL E. JOHNSON; GUNNAR T. JOHNSON; JEFF P. JOHNSON; STATE OF WASHINGTON; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Defendants. SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION. TO THE DEFENDANTS CHARLES D. JOHNSON, UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DAN R. JOHNSON, UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DOLORES D. JOHNSON: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after July 18, 2018, to defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff. You are asked to serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at her office stated below. In case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The purpose of this lawsuit is to obtain a judgment, and if not immediately paid, to be satisfied through the foreclosure of real property located in Okanogan County, Washington, and legally described as follows: LOT 5, EXCEPT THAT PART LYING SOUTH AND WEST OF RISLEY IRRIGATION DITCH, AND THAT PART OF LOT 6 LYING NORTH AND EAST OF RISLEY IRRIGATION DITCH, ALL IN BLOCK 4, MAP OF KINGS ADDITION TO TWISP, OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AS PER PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK E OF PLATS, PAGE 36, RECORDS OF OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON. AND, THAT PART OF THE SOUTH 5.00 FEET OF LOT 4 OF THE AMENDED SHORT PLAT OF AIREY ADDITION TO TWISP AS FILED IN BOOK A-1 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 81 OF THE RECORDS OF OKANOGAN COUNTY LYING ADJACENT TO LOT 5, BLOCK 4, KINGS ADDITION TO TWISP AS PER PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME E OF PLATS, PAGE 36, RECORDS OF OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON AND BOUNDED BY THE EAST AND WEST BOUNDARIES OF SAID LOT 5 OF KING’S ADDITION TO TWISP PROJECTED NORTHERLY. MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED AS: LOT 5, EXCEPT THAT PART LYING SOUTH AND WEST OF RISLEY IRRIGATION DITCH, AND THAT PART OF LOT 6 LYING NORTH AND EAST OF RISLEY IRRIGATION DITCH, ALL IN BLOCK 4, MAP OF KINGS ADDITION TO TWISP, OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AS PER PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK E OF PLATS, PAGE 36, RECORDS OF OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON AND THAT PART OF THE SOUTH 5.00 FEET OF LOT 4 OF THE AMENDED SHORT PLAT OF AIREY ADDITION TO TWISP AS FILED IN BOOK A-1 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 81 OF THE RECORDS OF OKANOGAN COUNTY LYING ADJACENT TO LOT 5, BLOCK 4, KINGS ADDITION TO TWISP AS PER PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME E OF PLATS, PAGE 36, RECORDS OF OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA AND BOUNDED BY THE EAST AND WEST BOUNDARIES OF SAID LOT 5 OF KING’S ADDITION TO TWISP PROJECTED NORTHERLY. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN, STATE OF WASHINGTON. Parcel No. 2740040500. Commonly Known As: 307 Canyon Street, Twisp, WA 98856. Dated on this 11th day of July, 2018. By /s/ Joseph T. McCormick III, Attorneys for Plaintiff, WSBA No. 48883, Wright, Finlay, & Zak, LLP, 3600 15th Ave W, Ste 202, Seattle, WA 98119, Ph (206) 946-8109, Fax (949) 608-9142.

