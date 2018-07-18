820 (2018-193 July 18) PUBLIC NOTICE The Colville Tribes Land Use Review Board will be holding a public hearing to make a ruling on the following shoreline development conditional use permits:

The Colville Tribes Fish and Wildlife department has submitted a shoreline development conditional use permit application for habitat restoration at Shell Rock Point located on the left bank of the Okanogan River between RM 28.4 and 29.0 just south of Omak. The goal of the project is to improve off-channel juvenile rearing habitat for Okanogan River summer/fall Chinook to improve productivity and survival during downstream juvenile migration. The location is within Okanogan County Parcel #3326030071 on Tribal Fee property within Township 33 North, Range 26 East, Section 3 and is within the boundaries of the Colville Indian Reservation and Okanogan County. John Hubbard has submitted a shoreline development conditional use permit application for a recreational development at Crawfish Lake. The development will consist of drilling a well and installing a sewage holding tank to support up to 4 RV’s. The property is located on Okanogan County parcel #7450120000 within Township 34 North, Range 29 East, Section 5 and is within the boundaries of the Colville Indian Reservation and Okanogan County.

A public hearing for the above mentioned Conditional Use Permits will be conducted on Wednesday July 25, 2018 at the Colville Tribes Public Works Department located at 12 Lakes Street (Colville Indian Agency) starting at 9:30 a.m. Written comments will be accepted until Monday July 23, 2018 at 4 p.m. or comments can be made verbally at the public hearing. All comments may be sent to Pete Palmer, Land Use/Shoreline Administrator, Public Works Department, P.O. Box 150, Nespelem, WA 99155 or they can be emailed to her attention at pete.palmer@colvilletribes.com Contact the Tribal Public Works Department at the afore-mentioned address or phone number to request a copy of the permit documents.

