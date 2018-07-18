Chronicle logo

City talks about several items needing attention

Council members concerned for lack of follow though

Tonasket City Hall


Tonasket City Hall

By Katie Teachout

As of Wednesday, July 18, 2018

﻿

TONASKET – Tonasket City Council members discussed several items needing attention from City Building Inspector/Permit Administrator Christian Johnson during a regular meeting Thursday, July 10.

Council member Maria Moreno reported not being happy the council needed to follow up on requests made...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS