Letters to the Editor: July 18, 2018

Americans need God more than ever

America has come a long way from July 4, 1776, when it declared its independence from Great Britain, and said in its declaration, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Many paid a great price to obtain independence from the then powerful Empire of Great Britain...