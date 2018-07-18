Chronicle logo

Riding along with Cheech and Chong

Oroville man recreates iconic stoners’ van

Tonasket resident Bluejay Hankins (center) hangs out with Cheech and Chong in a van rebuilt by Kevin Hands of Oroville.

By Katie Teachout

As of Wednesday, July 18, 2018

MANSON — Tommy Chong and Richard “Cheech” Marin were presented with a sweet surprise and a flashback to the 1970s when the comedy duo performed at Mill Bay Casino July 7.

Kevin Hands, owner of Double K Auto and Grass Monkey Garage in Oroville, built a replica of the van from Cheech and Chong's 1978 feature film “Up in Smoke” this past year, and drove it to their show...

