Sheriff candidates square off in debate

Photo by Brock Hires
Okanogan County Sheriff candidates include (from left) Kevin Newport, Jeff Koplin, Tony Hawley, Steve Brown, Michael Blake and Court Creighton. For a video of the debate - hosted by the Okanogan County Farm Bureau - see The Chronicle’s Facebook page.
OMAK — A half-dozen candidates seeking the Okanogan County Sheriff position, gathered Monday, July 16, in the Omak Performing Arts Center for a debate hosted by the Okanogan County Farm Bureau.
Candidates vying for the position - being vacated by Sheriff Frank Rogers, who is not seeking re-election - include Michael Blake, Steve Brown, Court Creighton, Anthony (Tony) Hawley, Jeff Koplin and Kevin Newport...
