Sheriff candidates square off in debate

OMAK — A half-dozen candidates seeking the Okanogan County Sheriff position, gathered Monday, July 16, in the Omak Performing Arts Center for a debate hosted by the Okanogan County Farm Bureau.

Candidates vying for the position - being vacated by Sheriff Frank Rogers, who is not seeking re-election - include Michael Blake, Steve Brown, Court Creighton, Anthony (Tony) Hawley, Jeff Koplin and Kevin Newport...