Annual sock hop set Saturday in Wauconda

WAUCONDA – The Wauconda Community Hall Association is gearing up for its signature event, the 13th annual “Fabulous 50’s Sock Hop and Car Show,” Saturday, July 21, at 129 Toroda Creek Road.

The festivities beginning at noon with a classic car show, followed by an evening dance from 6-10 p.m.

Food and refreshments will be served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Aside from the car show, organizers said many people come to hear the music.

Music will be provided by Tee & Eddie Productions featuring Theresa Edwards and Bernie Odegaard.

Admission is by donation. Proceeds will be used toward residing the hall, according to organizers.

Last year the hall celebrated its 100th anniversary.