Chronicle logo

Blues festival returns to Winthrop

Too Slim and the Taildraggers will return to the Winthrop Rhythm and Blues Festivail at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, July 22.

Facebook
Too Slim and the Taildraggers will return to the Winthrop Rhythm and Blues Festivail at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, July 22.

By Amber Hedington

As of Thursday, July 19, 2018

﻿

WINTHROP — The 31st annual Winthrop Rhythm and Blues Festival returns to the Methow Valley this weekend, July 20-22.

Events will take place at the Blues Ranch, one mile west of town of Highway 20...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS