Firefighters douse blaze south of Winthrop

WINTHROP - Firefighters doused a wildfire south of town last night, July 18.

The blaze blackened an estimated six acres.

Fire District No. 6 responded, then called for assistance from Douglas-Okanogan Fire District No. 15. All three stations from Fire District No. 3 (Malott, Okanogan and Omak), and Fire District No. 7 (rural Riverside) were called, but turned back.

Okanogan County Emergency Management said the fire was in the Bear Creek Road-Springboard Lane area. Electrical power was shut off in the area during the fire fight. The state Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forest Service also responded, as did aircraft from the Omak fire base.

This morning, July 19, the smell of smoke permeated the Okanogan Valley. That smoke comes from several fires in the Okanagan Valley of Canada. At least nine fires are burning there.