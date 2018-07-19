Smoke drifts from Canada wildfires

OROVILLE - Wildfires burning north of the international border is sending clouds of smoke though much of Okanogan Valley,

The B.C. Wildfire Service announced yesterday more than 22 new wildfires were reported between July 17 and 18.

A fire south of Princeton, B.C., which was discovered July 17, was estimated to be at about 123 acres.

A blaze on Scully Mountain, west of Osoyoos, B.C., was at 400 hectares - or about 1,000 acres, as of press time Thursday afternoon.

