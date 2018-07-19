Truck and Tractor Pull planned in Tonasket

TONASKET – The Truck and Tractor Pull is happening this weekend at the Tonasket Comancheros Rodeo Grounds.

Friday, July 20, is Free Friday, with open pulls.

Saturday is the competition for tractors and trucks. A special feature of Saturday night is the opportunity to talk to the drivers after the show.

Events both nights begin at 7 p.m., with concessions available and the beer garden open both nights.

Admission will be charged. Children younger than five are free.

A repeat performance of last year’s street burnouts on Whitcomb Ave will not be happening this year. According to Dave Farber of Superior Auto, the state Department of Transportation wasn’t too happy with the black lines obscuring their freshly painted highway lines.