WDFW reopens wildlife area roads, campgrounds

OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has reopened several roads and campgrounds at three wildlife areas and numerous water access sites in Okanogan County that were closed in mid-May because of flooding.

Water from snowmelt runoff has receded and conditions have improved enough to safely allow public access without damaging the areas, said Nathan Wehmeyer, manager of Fish and Wildlife's Sinlahekin Wildlife Area.

“We’re glad that conditions have improved to the point that we can reopen these areas for the public to once again enjoy,” said Wehmeyer.

The following areas have reopened for use:

Sinlahekin Wildlife Area:

• Sinlahekin Road from Reflection Pond to Blue Lake.

• Fish Lake East, West and Southwest Campground.

• Sinlahekin Creek Campground.

• Southeast Forde Lake Campground.

• Reflection Pond Campground.

• Conners Lake Campground.

• Driscoll-Eyhott Island Unit.

Methow Wildlife Area:

• Bear Creek Campground No. 2 (also known as Lower Bear Creek).

• Cougar Lake Campground.

Scotch Creek Wildlife Area:

• Hess Lake Road.

• Similkameen-Chopaka Unit.