Lost Lake hosts first Get Lost! trail run

LOST LAKE – Jason Llewellyn of Chesaw took the men’s half-marathon title and Clare Painter of Omak the women’s crown at the inaugural Get Lost! Trail Race on July 15 at Lost Lake.

“The event was a fundraiser for the Okanogan Highlands Alliance, a local conservation organization, and offered half-marathon and seven-mile distances, in addition to a free 1K kids’ race,” said conservation associate Megan Kernan...