Pateros Jamoree features hoops, run

Brooklyn Boesel (center) goes for a rebound between Michaun Kelpman (left) and Kim Nila during a 3-on-3 basketball tournament July 21 during the Pateros Apple Pie Jamboree. All three play for Brewster High School.

Photo by Al Camp
Brooklyn Boesel (center) goes for a rebound between Michaun Kelpman (left) and Kim Nila during a 3-on-3 basketball tournament July 21 during the Pateros Apple Pie Jamboree. All three play for Brewster High School.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, July 24, 2018

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Layton Caddy of Tonasket takes off with a steal.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Lucas Carlton of Okanogan drives to the hoop for the Ankle Breakers.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Joseph Mail (left) of Okanogan Crew goes for a rebound while guarded by Ernie Nanamkin of Brewster’s Goofy Goobers.

PATEROS — Lots of competition from sunrise to sunset competed during the 71st annual Apple Pie Jamboree on Saturday and Sunday.

Early risers competed in the 27th Ray Stanley Memorial Bass Tournament with registration at 4 a...

