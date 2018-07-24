VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Horses line up for Suicide Race

BOBBY WHITTAKER/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
Final paving of the Ferry County Rail Trail is expected soon.
OMAK — There’s a lot of interest in this year’s World-Famous Suicide Race, with 40 owners of horses taking advantage of free veterinary checks last weekend in Omak.
Veterinarian Jai Tuttle with the Animal Hospital Omak led the checks...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment