Watercross churns up Columbia River

A running start is used for the women’s runabout during watercross racing July 21 at Pateros.

Photo by Al Camp
By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, July 24, 2018

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Cole McIntyre, No. 77, gets a hole shot on Trinity Klecker, No. 161, and the rest of the field at the start of the novice ski stock/lites.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Dawn Cox takes off, followed closely by Theresa Magana in a women's race.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Alex Benson sprays water on the Columbia River.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Trinity Klecker takes a turn during novice ski stock/lites.

PATEROS — PATEROS – Nathan Lesh of Stanwood won two watercross races and was third in another during Apple Pie Jamboree on July 21.

Lesh took first in novice ski stock/lites, which proved to be the most popular class with 14 entries on the weekend...

