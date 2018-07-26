Dinner, auction to benefit Tam Hutchinson is Saturday

— A Tam Hutchinson Benefit Dinner and Auction is planned for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at the American Legion Hall.

Hutchinson, long-time Oroville High School football coach and athletic director, fought cancer until passing away July 25.

The spaghetti feed and silent dessert auction had been planned about a month earlier.

A live auction is planned for 6:30 p.m.

Donated live auction items can be dropped off at Neal’s Auto Body, 302 5th Ave., or Nathan’s Cardio Kickboxing Gym, 808 Central Ave.

Dessert auction items can be dropped off day of the auction.

Volunteer help will be welcome.

The benefit will be hosted by Jessica Helm and Traci Neal.

For those unable to attend, monetary donations can be made at Umpqua Bank, 822 Central Ave., or mailed to the bank at P.O. Box 430, Oroville, WA 98844.