State resources mobilized for Orondo fire

ORONDO - State fire assistance has been mobilized for the Chelan Hills Fire, located in Douglas County near Orondo.

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized e mobilization of state firefighting resources at 3:15 p.m. July 27, at the request of Chief Jim Oatey, Douglas County Fire District No. 4.

The Chelan Hills Fire started at 1:19 p.m. July 27 and is burning in grass and sagebrush. This fire is estimated at 300-400 acres and growing. It is threatening homes, orchards, and power lines.

Level 2 and 3 evacuations are in effect. Cause of the fire cause is under investigation.

Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered four wildland strike teams. The fire will be managed by a Type 3 Incident Command Team.

Highway 97 is closed from milepost 213 at Orondo to milepost 235 at the junction of highways97 and 150 near Beebe bridge.

Motorists can use Highway 97A as a detour.