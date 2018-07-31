Chronicle logo

Big field building for Suicide Race

From left, Henry LaCourse on Wind Walker Jonathon Abrahamson as an outrider and Gabe Moses on Julio charge out of the Okanogan River during qualifying July 29. So far 25 horses and 20 jockeys have qualified to race.

Photo by Al Camp
By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, July 31, 2018

﻿

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Riley Prescott (left) on Diamond leads a group down the Suicide Hill during a qualifying run Sunday, July 29, in Omak. Others are (back) Tarren Meusy on Lonesome and Loren Marchand on Agustus. For more on Suicide Race qualifying, see Pages B1 and B3.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Austin Covington takes a tumble down the Suicide Race hill after being bucked off S’cwanyto. Covington waved to the crowd as he came ashore in the rescue boat, apparently unharmed.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Eagle Boy and jockey Scott Abrahamson, which are the three-time champion of the World-Famous Suicide Race, come down the hill during qualifying.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Casey Nissen on Sammy takes a line to the right off the Suicide Hill.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Oliver Pakootas on Onyx come out of the Okanogan River.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Loren Marchand on Agustus follows Riley Prescott on Diamond and Tarren Meusy on Lonesome.

OMAK — The possibility grew larger for runoff races following the second weekend of practices and qualifying for the 83rd World-Famous Suicide Race last weekend.

When the dust cleared Sunday evening, a total of 20 jockeys and 25 horses had qualified for races that follow each performance of the Omak Stampede from Aug...

﻿

﻿

