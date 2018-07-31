Big field building for Suicide Race

Photo by Al Camp
From left, Henry LaCourse on Wind Walker Jonathon Abrahamson as an outrider and Gabe Moses on Julio charge out of the Okanogan River during qualifying July 29. So far 25 horses and 20 jockeys have qualified to race.
OMAK — The possibility grew larger for runoff races following the second weekend of practices and qualifying for the 83rd World-Famous Suicide Race last weekend.
When the dust cleared Sunday evening, a total of 20 jockeys and 25 horses had qualified for races that follow each performance of the Omak Stampede from Aug...
