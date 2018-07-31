VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Caves here nothing like those in Thailand

The recent rescue of a dozen Thai boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave got me to thinking: Do we have extensive caves here and how well prepared are we for a rescue?

The boys and coach became trapped when monsoon rains flooded the cave.

I know about Thai monsoons after spending two years of my tour with the Air Force in eastern Thailand near the Laos and Cambodian border...