CENTER STAGE: ZZ Top rocks Town Toyota Center

“That Little Ol’ Band from Texas,” known as ZZ Top, is bad and nationwide. But Sunday, the band was far from bad at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.

The group — comprised of Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard – brought its unique blend of Texas blues and rock music before a full stadium that kept fans on their feet throughout the 65-minute concert.

The band performed many of its well-known songs from the 1970s and ’80s, kicking off the evening with “Got Me Under Pressure.”

They followed it up with “Waiting for the Bus,” “Gimme All Your Loving,” “Pearl Necklace,” “I’m Bad, Nationwide,” “Gottsta Get Paid,” “Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers,” “Just Got Paid,” “Sharp Dressed Man,” and covers of Same and Dave’s “I Thank You,” and Merle Travis’ “Sixteen Tons.”

Nearing the end of the show, Gibbons and Hill performed “Legs” on their iconic “fuzzy” guitars, similar to the ones used in the 1984 music video that landed them the MTV Video Music Award for Best Group Video in 1984.

After the band slowly left the stage, the audience broke into full applause and cheer, prompting the group for an encore performance of “La Grange” and “Tush.”

As is typical for most concerts, the group saved the best songs for last. The crowd rose to their feet and ZZ Top performed a second encore - a rockin’ cover of Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock.”

Unlike a traditional concert, there were few effects and no big-screen camera feed. The nearly 70-year-old artists were entertaining in their own rights.

Gibbons and Hill kept the crowd engaged as they walked across the stage several times, and as expected, were dressed mostly alike with dark-colored pants, black jackets, similar hats and sunglasses that complemented their signature beards. Beard kept the auditorium thumping with his strong beats.

Earlier in the evening Tim Montana, a singer/songwriter from Kalispell, Mont., opened the show.

The 33-year-old country/rock vocalist and guitarist is well on his way to success. He performed a 30-minute set that included “Hillbilly Rich,” “This Beard Came Here to Party,” “Weed and Whiskey” and “Tennessee Mountain Top,” which he wrote for Kid Rock.

