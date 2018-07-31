Danville port hours modified

DANVILLE – The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has decided to amend its previously released reduction of hours at the local port of entry.

Current hours at the Danville port of entry are 8 a.m. to midnight.

Previously, CBP announced the reduced hours would be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Labor Day through Memorial Day weekend, and summer hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

However, after evaluating feedback from residents and business owners at a town hall meeting and via email and telephone calls, CBP decided to adjust the hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The changes will take effect Oct. 1.

The reduction in hours will have minimal impact, as an average of only one vehicle per day enters during the hours of reduction, a statement from the Border Patrol said. The Danville Port of Entry has seen a 21 percent reduction in vehicle crossings over the past five years.

“During a recent town hall, local community and business owners expressed concern about the reduction of hours. CBP listened to those concerns in determining the final hours of operation,” said Ken Williams, area port director for the Port of Blaine.

Travelers are advised to plan ahead and adjust their travel according to the new hours of operation.

Motorists wishing to enter the United States when the port is closed can use the Laurier port of entry.

CBP identified the ports of Danville and Metaline Falls for modification of operational hours.

The adjustment will allow CBP to align staffing with workload, maintain CBP’s inspectional and enforcement missions, and redirect resources to ports with greater commercial and passenger volumes, the agency said.