Letters to the Editor: Aug. 1, 2018

BRAD SKIFF/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
Disappointed with The Chronicle
I was extremely disappointed to see the US Observer referenced so heavily and so positively in your recent article regarding the James Faire case.
The US Observer in its entirety, their publication, their website and their mission statement read no different than any other gossip tabloid I might see while waiting in line at the grocery store...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment