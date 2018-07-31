Chronicle logo

Noma, Platter meet in forum for prosector

Arian Noma (left) and Branden Platter are seeking the prosecutor’s position in the November election.

Photo by Katie Teachout
Arian Noma (left) and Branden Platter are seeking the prosecutor’s position in the November election.

By Katie Teachout

As of Tuesday, July 31, 2018

﻿

OKANOGAN – Candidates for Okanogan County commissioner, auditor and prosecutor answered questions during a candidates’ forum July 26 at the Okanogan Grange.

Grange member Jim Martin moderated the forum, which allowed audience questions...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS