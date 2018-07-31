Watercross speeds to Osoyoos Cup this weekend

Photo by Al Camp
Watercross racers will be kicking up water during the Lake Osoyoos Cup this weekend, Practice is Friday evening while racing starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
OROVILLE — Some of North America’s fastest racers will hit the water Friday, Saturday and Sunday as high-speed watercraft racing returns to Deep Bay Park for the fifth annual Lake Osoyoos Cup.
The action kicks off Friday with registration and tuning and testing...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment