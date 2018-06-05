Chronicle logo

Republic runner named athlete of the week

Liam Bracken (center) runs in the 100 meters at the state track meet.

Photo by Al Camp
Liam Bracken (center) runs in the 100 meters at the state track meet.

The Chronicle

As of Tuesday, June 5, 2018

﻿

RENTON - Liam Bracken, Republic, is was named a Washington Interscholastic Activities Association athlete of the week winners for week 38, May 20-26.

Bracken, a senior, claimed three titles at the state track and field meet...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS