Chronicle logo

Swimming pools ready for splashdown

Wagner Memorial Pool in Twisp features swimming and wading areas.

Town of Twisp
Wagner Memorial Pool in Twisp features swimming and wading areas.

By Dee Camp

As of Tuesday, June 5, 2018

﻿

BREWSTER — Community swimming pools are set to open during the next couple weeks as schools dismiss students for the summer.

The Brewster pool opens at 1 p...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS