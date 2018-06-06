810 (2018-154 June 6, 13) CITY OF OKANOGAN OKANOGAN LEGION AIRPORT 2018 RUNWAY REHABILITATION PROJECT

(2018-154 June 6, 13)

CITY OF OKANOGAN

OKANOGAN LEGION AIRPORT

2018 RUNWAY REHABILITATION PROJECT

OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Okanogan, will open sealed proposals and publicly read them aloud on or after 11:00 A.M. on June 20th, 2018, at the City of Okanogan City Hall, 120 3rd Ave. N, Okanogan, WA, 98840 for the 2018 Runway Rehabilitation project.

A pre-bid meeting will be held at the Okanogan Legion Airport at 1:00 PM, local time June 14th, 2018 for those interested contractors, subcontractors and suppliers.

This Contract provides for the runway rehabilitation through a rotomill and blend of the existing asphalt on the runway, construction of 2” asphalt surfacing, and other work, all in accordance with the Contract Provisions, Standard Specifications, and Contract Plans.

Plans and specifications, including bid forms and contract documents, may be obtained at the office of

J-U-B ENGINEERS, Inc. located at 422 W. Riverside Ave. Suite 304, Spokane, WA 99201, upon the payment of $40.00 for each set which is non-refundable.

Plans and Specifications will also be available on the J-U-B FTP site. Directions to the FTP site are included below. Bids will only be accepted from registered planholders who have purchased a site of Plans and Contract Documents from J-U-B ENGINEERS, Inc. All addenda will also be placed on the FTP site.

To access J-U-B’s ftp site:

Navigate to the following URL: ftp.jub.com

Open Windows Explorer (NOT Internet Explorer)

In the address box, enter ftp.jub.com

At the prompt enter the username and the password (both are case sensitive)

User name: Okanoganairport2018

Password: Runwayrehab2018

All bid proposals shall be accompanied by a bid proposal deposit in the form of a certified check, cashier’s check or surety bond in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of such bid proposal. Should the successful bidder fail to enter into such contract and furnish a satisfactory performance bond within the time stated in the specifications, the bid proposal deposit shall be forfeited to the City of Okanogan.

The Contractor shall comply with all regulations and provisions of the Tribal Employment Rights Ordinance (TERO) and Title 10.

The City of Okanogan reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in the bidding.

Questions regarding this bid may be directed to the City’s consultant, J-U-B ENGINEERS, Inc. at 509-458-3727.

Dated this 6th day of June, 2018.

Where Published

Date(s) Published

Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle

June 6th and 13th, 2018

Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce

June 6th and 13th, 2018

Craig Attwood, City Clerk

