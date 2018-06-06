820 (2018-145 June 6) 2018 MRSC ROSTERS SMALL PUBLIC WORKS, CONSULTANT, and VENDOR ROSTERS

(2018-145 June 6)

2018 MRSC ROSTERS

SMALL PUBLIC WORKS, CONSULTANT, and VENDOR ROSTERS

FOR PARTICIPATING WASHINGTON STATE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AGENCIES LOCATED IN EASTERN WASHINGTON

The Municipal Research and Services Center of Washington (MRSC) hereby advertises on behalf of the below listed local government agencies in Washington State (local governments) in Eastern Washington (Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Adams, Whitman, Garfield, Asotin, Spokane, Lincoln, Ferry Stevens, and Pend Oreille counties), including - but not limited to - cities (Title 35 RCW and Title 35A RCW), counties (Title 36 RCW), port districts (Title 53 RCW), water- sewer districts (Title 57 RCW), school districts and educational service districts (Title 28A RCW), fire districts (Title 52 RCW), transit agencies (e.g., Ch. 35.58 RCW, Ch. 36.57A RCW, Ch. 36.73 RCW, Title 81 RCW), and public utility districts (Title 54 RCW), for their projected needs for small public works estimated to cost $300,000 or less, and for consulting services throughout 2018. Additionally, MRSC advertises on behalf of some local government for their projected needs for vendor services throughout 2018. Interested businesses may apply at any time by visiting the MRSC Rosters website at www.mrscrosters.org. For questions about MRSC Rosters, email mrscrosters@mrsc.org.

SMALL PUBLIC WORKS ROSTERS: Service categories include construction, building, renovation, remodeling, alteration, repair, or improvement of real property as referenced in RCW 39.04.155. Sub-categories can be viewed on the MRSC Rosters website.

CONSULTANT ROSTERS: Service categories include architectural, engineering, and surveying services as referenced in Chapter 39.80 RCW, as well as other personal and professional consulting services. Sub-categories can be viewed on the MRSC Rosters website.

VENDOR ROSTERS: Service categories include supplies, materials, and equipment not being purchased in connection with public works contracts and limited service contracts as referenced in RCW 39.04.190. Subcategories can be viewed on the MRSC Rosters website.

Currently subscribing local governments which have their Small Works Roster, Consultant Roster, and Vendor Roster hosted by MRSC Rosters: Adams County, Adams County Public Hospital District No. 3, Bridgeport School District, Chelan County FPD 6, Chelan-Douglas PTBA, Cheney Public Schools (Cheney School District # 360), City of Airway Heights, City of Brewster, City of Cheney, City of Colfax, City of East Wenatchee, City of Ephrata, City of George, City of Grand Coulee, City of Mattawa, City of Medical Lake, City of Millwood, City of Moses Lake, City of Othello, City of Quincy, City of Ritzville, City of Royal City, City of Spokane, City of Sprague, Colville School District 115, Enduris Washington, Ferry County, Greater Bar Water District, Inchelium School District #70, Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue, Medical Lake School District, Okanogan Conservation District, Okanogan County Public Hospital District #4, Okanogan Douglas District Hospital #1, Pend Oreille County, Quincy School District, Reardan-Edwall School District No. 9, Samaritan Healthcare, South Pend Oreille Fire & Rescue, Spokane Conservation District, Spokane County Fire District 10, Spokane County Fire District 8, The Greater Wenatchee Regional Events Center Public Facilities District, Town of Coulee City, Town of Coulee Dam, Town of Ione, Town of Mansfield, Town of Odessa, Town of Springdale, Town of Uniontown, Town of Waterville, Waterville School District #209, Whitman County F.P.D 7.

Currently subscribing local governments which have only their Small Works Roster and Consultant Roster hosted by MRSC Rosters: Chelan County, Chelan County Public Hospital District #1, Chelan County Public Hospital District #2, City of Bridgeport, City of Chelan, City of Electric City, City of Kettle Falls, City of Omak, City of Rock Island, City of Soap Lake, East Valley School District No. 361, Grant County, Grant County Mosquito Control District #1, Grant County Port District #10, Grant County Port District No.1, Oakesdale School District, Pend Oreille County Fire District #8, Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency, Town of Creston, Town of Marcus, Town of Northport, Town of Reardan, Town of Wilbur, Wenatchee School District #246, Whitman Hospital and Medical Center.

Some or all of the local governments listed above may choose to use the MRSC Rosters service to select businesses. Master contracts for certain types of work may be required. In accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4, and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally Assisted Programs of the Department of Transportation Issued Pursuant to Such Act, these local governments hereby notify all businesses that they will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids or proposals in response to any invitations and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.

