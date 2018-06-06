Republic grads earn scholarships

REPUBLIC – The Republic class of 2018 graduates earned the several scholarships and awards.

Natalie Bonner – Society of Women Engineers Honor Certificate of Merit, Matt Strauss Award, Principal’s Award and Foreign Language Award.

Tiffany Byingon – Alumni Scholarship $2,000, Arnsberg Family Scholarship $3,000, Eagles Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship $500, Habitat for Humanity Scholarship Award $300, Kettle Range Conservation Group Scholarship $1,000, Marie Resner – Fire Department $1,000, Republic Booster Club Scholarship $500, San Poil Grange Scholarship $250, Windermere Scholarship $500, Society of Women Engineers – High Honor Certificate of Merit, School Spirit Award. Total $9,050.

Krystianna Fraser – Alumni Scholarship $2,000, Arnsberg Family Scholarship $4,000, Business and Professional Women’s Scholarship $500, CWU’s President’s Tuition Award $2,000, CWU’s Test Score Scholarship $750, Hans Bergh Scholarship $2,000, Hugh & Myvan VantLeven Scholarship $5,000, Kettle Range Conservation Group Scholarship $1,000, Kiwanis Educational Scholarship $2,000, Marie Resner-Fire Department $1,000, Republic Booster Club Scholarship $300, Republic Eagles Aerie #68 Scholarship $500, San Poil Grange Scholarship $250, Society of Women Engineers – Highest Honor Certificate of Merit, Washington State Honors Award, Merit Award, Service Award, Student Council Award, English Department award, Math Department award, Social Science Department award, Yearbook Editor. Total $21,300.

Summer Jones – Eagles Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship $500.

Sadie Merritt – EWU Dean’s Scholarship $2,000, Washington State Opportunity Scholarship.

Ryan Rose – American Legion Financial Aid Grant $500, Bonaparte Snowmobile Club $500, Careers That Work $1,000, Eureka Thrift Scholarship $1,500. Total $3,500.

Ty Walker – Eureka Thrift Scholarship $1,500, Retired Public Employees Scholarship $300. Total $1,800.

Perry Walling – College Bound Scholarship $9,000, Washington State Opportunity Scholarship $12,500, Washington State Honors Award. Total $21,500.

Buck Walling – College Bound Scholarship $9,000.

Other district awards:

Justin Riggs and Carlie Rittel — Athletic Awards.

Cody Kurtz – School Spirit Award.

Other Department Awards:

Kylee Porter – Art Award, Buck Walling and Peregrine Walling – Debate Awards, Ty Walker – Industrial Arts, Daniel Oeser Jr (Band) and Sadie Merritt (Choir) – Music/Choir Awards, Cody Kurtz – Theater, and Yearbook Editor, Brittany Johnson – Yearbook.