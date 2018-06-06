Chronicle logo

Republic grads earn scholarships

Republic High School students prepare to flip their tassels at graduation Saturday, June 2.

Submitted photo
By Katie Teachout

As of Wednesday, June 6, 2018

REPUBLIC – The Republic class of 2018 graduates earned the several scholarships and awards.

Natalie Bonner – Society of Women Engineers Honor Certificate of Merit, Matt Strauss Award, Principal’s Award and Foreign Language Award.

Tiffany Byingon – Alumni Scholarship $2,000, Arnsberg Family Scholarship $3,000, Eagles Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship $500, Habitat for Humanity Scholarship Award $300, Kettle Range Conservation Group Scholarship $1,000, Marie Resner – Fire Department $1,000, Republic Booster Club Scholarship $500, San Poil Grange Scholarship $250, Windermere Scholarship $500, Society of Women Engineers – High Honor Certificate of Merit, School Spirit Award. Total $9,050.

Krystianna Fraser – Alumni Scholarship $2,000, Arnsberg Family Scholarship $4,000, Business and Professional Women’s Scholarship $500, CWU’s President’s Tuition Award $2,000, CWU’s Test Score Scholarship $750, Hans Bergh Scholarship $2,000, Hugh & Myvan VantLeven Scholarship $5,000, Kettle Range Conservation Group Scholarship $1,000, Kiwanis Educational Scholarship $2,000, Marie Resner-Fire Department $1,000, Republic Booster Club Scholarship $300, Republic Eagles Aerie #68 Scholarship $500, San Poil Grange Scholarship $250, Society of Women Engineers – Highest Honor Certificate of Merit, Washington State Honors Award, Merit Award, Service Award, Student Council Award, English Department award, Math Department award, Social Science Department award, Yearbook Editor. Total $21,300.

Summer Jones – Eagles Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship $500.

Sadie Merritt – EWU Dean’s Scholarship $2,000, Washington State Opportunity Scholarship.

Ryan Rose – American Legion Financial Aid Grant $500, Bonaparte Snowmobile Club $500, Careers That Work $1,000, Eureka Thrift Scholarship $1,500. Total $3,500.

Ty Walker – Eureka Thrift Scholarship $1,500, Retired Public Employees Scholarship $300. Total $1,800.

Perry Walling – College Bound Scholarship $9,000, Washington State Opportunity Scholarship $12,500, Washington State Honors Award. Total $21,500.

Buck Walling – College Bound Scholarship $9,000.

Other district awards:

Justin Riggs and Carlie Rittel — Athletic Awards.

Cody Kurtz – School Spirit Award.

Other Department Awards:

Kylee Porter – Art Award, Buck Walling and Peregrine Walling – Debate Awards, Ty Walker – Industrial Arts, Daniel Oeser Jr (Band) and Sadie Merritt (Choir) – Music/Choir Awards, Cody Kurtz – Theater, and Yearbook Editor, Brittany Johnson – Yearbook.

