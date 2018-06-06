Chronicle logo

Tonasket graduates earn awards

Tonasket High School had four valedictorians this year, each of them graduating with a 4.0 grade point average. They each addressed the crowd, speaking of challenges overcome and friends made along the way. From left, they are Nicole Juarez, Spencer Gariano, Madison Gariano and Zachary Clark.

Photo by Katie Teachout
Tonasket High School had four valedictorians this year, each of them graduating with a 4.0 grade point average. They each addressed the crowd, speaking of challenges overcome and friends made along the way. From left, they are Nicole Juarez, Spencer Gariano, Madison Gariano and Zachary Clark.

By Katie Teachout

As of Wednesday, June 6, 2018

﻿

TONASKET – Graduates in Tonasket’s class of 2018 received several awards and scholarships.

Cinthya Calderon – Tonasket Community Scholarship General Fund $200, Kiwanis Club of Tonasket $500.

Madyson Clark — Tonasket Community Scholarship General Fund$ 200, Beyer’s Market $500, HL Smith Memorial $500, Comancheros Rodeo Club $500, Eastern Washington University $1,000 per year for four years.

Zachary Clark — Tonasket Community Scholarship General Fund $400, Tonasket Pizza Company $500, The Steiner Foundation $2,000, Columbia River Carbonates $1,000 per year for four years.

Lauren Ellis — Tonasket Community Scholarship General Fund $100, Beyer’s Market $500, Compass Group $500, North Central Washington Chapter of ICC $500, Tonasket Amercian Legion Auxiliary, Mildred Marchesseau Memorial $500, Tonasket Education Association $500, Tonasket Fire Department $500, Aurora Masonic Lodge No. 201 $750, American Legion Post No. 82 $1,000, Wenatchee Valley College — Chan Nui Memorial $1,500, George Washington Foundation $2,100, Confluence Healthcare $3,000.

Madison Gariano — Beyers Market $500, George Washington Foundation $2,100, Whitworth Bound $8,264, Washington State College Bound $22,780, Washington State Opportunity up to $25,000, Whitworth Presidential $ 88,000.

Spencer Gariano — Beyers Market $500, George Washington Foundation $2,100, Whitworth Bound $8,264, Washington State College Bound $22,780, Washington State Opportunity up to $25,000, Whitworth Presidential $88,000.

Mikah Haney-Williamson — Seattle Pacific University Diversity $2,000, Washington State College Bound $2,351, Seattle Pacific University Falcon Bound $4,156, Seattle Pacific University Deans’ Scholar Award $ 16,500, Seattle Pacific University Academic $18,000.

Katie Henneman — Tonasket Community Scholarship General Fund $200, Children’s Dance Theater Performing Arts $500, Brady Freeman Inspirational $500, Ken and Joan Smith Honoray $500, North Valley Community Health Association & Hospital Foundation $500, Ole Drew Athletic $500, Tonasket Alumni Association $500, Tonasket Amercian Legion Auxiliary Mildred Marchesseau Memorial $500, Tonasket Athletic Booster Club $750, Hamilton Youth Foundation of Washington Tractor $1,000, Okanogan County Cattlewomen $1,000 Henneman, Katie Rayleigh Bell Memorial $1,000, WSU Visitation $1,000, Columbia River Carbonates $1,000, Washington Apple Education Foundation Tree Top Inc. $1,250, Community Foundation of NCW Okanogan Masonic Lodge #169 Herbert and Elizabeth Davis $3,000, Holmdahl Family Scholarship $5,000, WIAA/Dairy Farmers of Washington/Les Schwab Tires Smart Choices $5,000, Bishop-Fleet Foundation $10,000, WSU Regents $16,000, Washington State Opportunity up to 22,500.

Meri Hirst — Aeneas Valley Community Association $500, Tonasket Community Scholarship General Fund $550, George Washington Foundation $2,100, Edwin E. McKeen Sr. $5,000, Bishop-Fleet Foundation $10,000.

Morgyne Hjaltason — Pacific University Senior Preview Day $1,000, Pacific University Honors $ 84,000.

Nicole Juarez — Beyers Market $500, Walt Kelley Memorial $1,000, Whitworth Visit $1,000, Washington Apple Education Foundation Delmar Smith Memorial $1,500, Washington College Bound $2,351, Whitworth Bound $2,516, Diversity $8,000, Regents Scholarship Award $ 16,000, Whitworth Academic $ 80,000.

Hayley Larson — Kiwanis Club of Tonasket $500, Tonasket Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3002 $1,000.

Faith Lofthus — Beyers Market $500.

Maria Merida — Washington Apple Education Foundation Les Moser Memorial/Blue Bird $1,000.

Riley Morris — Tonasket Community Scholarship General Fund $150, Michael Dean Pyatt Memorial $350, Avery Berg Foundational Trust $500, Okanogan Family Faire $1,000.

Taylon Pilkinton — Tonasket Community Scholarship General Fund $200, Joan Inlow Hylton $300, Tonasket Civic League $300, Grant’s Market $350, Willie Burton Memorial $350, Jeff Mershon Memorial $500, Aurora Masonic Lodge #201 $750.

Jesse Ramon — Tonasket Athletic Booster Club $750, Okanogan County Cattlewomen $1,000, Hamilton Youth Foundation of WA Tractor $1,500.

Alycia Tibbs — PT Works $350, U.S. Bank $350, Beyer’s Market $500, Washington State Opportunity up to $22,500.

Camille Wilson — Beyers Market $500, Brady Freeman Inspirational $500, Tonasket Natural Food Co-op $500, California Polytechnic State University National Green and Gold $ 4,000, Montana State University Achievement Award $20,000.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS