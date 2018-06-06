Tonasket graduates earn awards

TONASKET – Graduates in Tonasket’s class of 2018 received several awards and scholarships.

Cinthya Calderon – Tonasket Community Scholarship General Fund $200, Kiwanis Club of Tonasket $500.

Madyson Clark — Tonasket Community Scholarship General Fund$ 200, Beyer’s Market $500, HL Smith Memorial $500, Comancheros Rodeo Club $500, Eastern Washington University $1,000 per year for four years.

Zachary Clark — Tonasket Community Scholarship General Fund $400, Tonasket Pizza Company $500, The Steiner Foundation $2,000, Columbia River Carbonates $1,000 per year for four years.

Lauren Ellis — Tonasket Community Scholarship General Fund $100, Beyer’s Market $500, Compass Group $500, North Central Washington Chapter of ICC $500, Tonasket Amercian Legion Auxiliary, Mildred Marchesseau Memorial $500, Tonasket Education Association $500, Tonasket Fire Department $500, Aurora Masonic Lodge No. 201 $750, American Legion Post No. 82 $1,000, Wenatchee Valley College — Chan Nui Memorial $1,500, George Washington Foundation $2,100, Confluence Healthcare $3,000.

Madison Gariano — Beyers Market $500, George Washington Foundation $2,100, Whitworth Bound $8,264, Washington State College Bound $22,780, Washington State Opportunity up to $25,000, Whitworth Presidential $ 88,000.

Spencer Gariano — Beyers Market $500, George Washington Foundation $2,100, Whitworth Bound $8,264, Washington State College Bound $22,780, Washington State Opportunity up to $25,000, Whitworth Presidential $88,000.

Mikah Haney-Williamson — Seattle Pacific University Diversity $2,000, Washington State College Bound $2,351, Seattle Pacific University Falcon Bound $4,156, Seattle Pacific University Deans’ Scholar Award $ 16,500, Seattle Pacific University Academic $18,000.

Katie Henneman — Tonasket Community Scholarship General Fund $200, Children’s Dance Theater Performing Arts $500, Brady Freeman Inspirational $500, Ken and Joan Smith Honoray $500, North Valley Community Health Association & Hospital Foundation $500, Ole Drew Athletic $500, Tonasket Alumni Association $500, Tonasket Amercian Legion Auxiliary Mildred Marchesseau Memorial $500, Tonasket Athletic Booster Club $750, Hamilton Youth Foundation of Washington Tractor $1,000, Okanogan County Cattlewomen $1,000 Henneman, Katie Rayleigh Bell Memorial $1,000, WSU Visitation $1,000, Columbia River Carbonates $1,000, Washington Apple Education Foundation Tree Top Inc. $1,250, Community Foundation of NCW Okanogan Masonic Lodge #169 Herbert and Elizabeth Davis $3,000, Holmdahl Family Scholarship $5,000, WIAA/Dairy Farmers of Washington/Les Schwab Tires Smart Choices $5,000, Bishop-Fleet Foundation $10,000, WSU Regents $16,000, Washington State Opportunity up to 22,500.

Meri Hirst — Aeneas Valley Community Association $500, Tonasket Community Scholarship General Fund $550, George Washington Foundation $2,100, Edwin E. McKeen Sr. $5,000, Bishop-Fleet Foundation $10,000.

Morgyne Hjaltason — Pacific University Senior Preview Day $1,000, Pacific University Honors $ 84,000.

Nicole Juarez — Beyers Market $500, Walt Kelley Memorial $1,000, Whitworth Visit $1,000, Washington Apple Education Foundation Delmar Smith Memorial $1,500, Washington College Bound $2,351, Whitworth Bound $2,516, Diversity $8,000, Regents Scholarship Award $ 16,000, Whitworth Academic $ 80,000.

Hayley Larson — Kiwanis Club of Tonasket $500, Tonasket Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3002 $1,000.

Faith Lofthus — Beyers Market $500.

Maria Merida — Washington Apple Education Foundation Les Moser Memorial/Blue Bird $1,000.

Riley Morris — Tonasket Community Scholarship General Fund $150, Michael Dean Pyatt Memorial $350, Avery Berg Foundational Trust $500, Okanogan Family Faire $1,000.

Taylon Pilkinton — Tonasket Community Scholarship General Fund $200, Joan Inlow Hylton $300, Tonasket Civic League $300, Grant’s Market $350, Willie Burton Memorial $350, Jeff Mershon Memorial $500, Aurora Masonic Lodge #201 $750.

Jesse Ramon — Tonasket Athletic Booster Club $750, Okanogan County Cattlewomen $1,000, Hamilton Youth Foundation of WA Tractor $1,500.

Alycia Tibbs — PT Works $350, U.S. Bank $350, Beyer’s Market $500, Washington State Opportunity up to $22,500.

Camille Wilson — Beyers Market $500, Brady Freeman Inspirational $500, Tonasket Natural Food Co-op $500, California Polytechnic State University National Green and Gold $ 4,000, Montana State University Achievement Award $20,000.