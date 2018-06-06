Chronicle logo

Tonasket working to become Big Picture school

By Katie Teachout

As of Wednesday, June 6, 2018

TONASKET — Tonasket Choice High School and the school district are making the choice to move the alternative school to becoming a Big Picture school, hoping to run a pilot program in the coming school year.

“We are moving toward it, but we have a lot of work to do over the summer,” Superintendent Steve McCullough said...

