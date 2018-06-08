Flag Day celebration set Sunday in Wauconda

WAUCONDA — The Wauconda Community Hall will celebrate its 104th annual Flag Day celebration at 129 Toroda Creek Road on Sunday, June 10.

The day’s events kick off at noon with raising of the U.S. flag, followed by a potluck luncheon at the hall. Hot dogs and burgers will be provided.

According to an article in the book, “Trails and Tales,” pioneer Agnes Lorz-Laurie claims she was at a ball game in British Columbia and three men were headed to war. People were asked to lower their flag six inches to honor them.

“It inspired us to have the first Flag Day Celebration,” wrote Agnes Laurie in 1914.

Originally, the Flag Day celebrations were hosted in an open field and at a local rodeo. Around 1917, a rain storm swept through the town’s Flag Day celebration and organizers decided to build the community hall, so the weather would not be a problem again.