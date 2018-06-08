Tonasket student to attend ALA Girls State

TONASKET — Missy Martinez Zelaya, a junior at Tonasket High School will attend the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls State this summer June 10-16 at Central Washington University in Ellensburg.

The program epitomizes the ALA’s mission to honor those who have brought us our freedom through the enduring commitment to develop young women as future leaders grounded in patriotism and Americanism, the group said...