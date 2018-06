Tonasket teachers announce retirements

TONASKET — Tonasket School Board directors heard goodbyes from a few employees during their May 30 meeting, including retiring Vice Principal and Athletic Director Kevin Terris, who has taken the position of High School Principal at Ritzville. His wife Jody will be teaching at the elementary school there....

