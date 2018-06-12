Bridgeport students earn awards and scholarships

BRIDGEPORT – Members of the Bridgeport High School class of 2018 earned a variety of honors, awards and scholarships.

Recipients, as provided by the school, include:

Kelsey Miller —Valedictorian.

Lesly Velasco — Salutatorian.

Hugo Santana and Gina Gomez — Students of the year.



Emily Saucedo and Hugo Santana — Senior athletes of the year.

Kaiden Morris — John Deere/FFA scholarishp; $2,000, Bridgeport Dollars for Scholars scholarship; $650, Class of ’61 scholarship; $250, Jan Wood memorial scholarship; $500, The Sports Boosters; $500, Washington State University achievement waiver; $2,000, University of Idaho’s undergraduate exchange; $12,956.00, Washington State University regents scholars scholarship; $4,000 per year for a total of $16,000.

Kelsely Miller — Bridgeport Dollars for Scholars scholarship; $1,000.

Lesly Velasco — Bridgeport Dollars for Scholars scholarship; $900, Class of ‘61 acholarship; $250, Las Carretas scholarship; $500, Wenatchee Valley College scholarship; $6,000, Whitworth University trustee scholarship; $80,000 over four years, Whitworth University diversity scholarship; $2,000, Whitworth Bound scholarship; $866, Whitworth grant; $1,700, College Bound scholarship; $2,351.

Mateo Martinez — Bridgeport Dollars for Scholars scholarship; $700, Terry Dezellem scholarship; $250, Bridgeport American Legion scholarship; $700, Gonzaga University scholarship; $76,000 over four years.

Emily Saucedo — Bridgeport Dollars for Scholars scholarship; $500, Terry Dezellem scholarship; $250, The Sports Boosters; $500.

Maria Silva Dominguez — Bridgeport Dollars for Scholars scholarship; $500.

Carmen Muniz Valdovinos — Terry Dezellem scholarship; $250.

Gina Gomez — Class of ’61 scholarship; $250, Las Carretas scholarship; $500.

Kevin Moreno — Class of ’61 scholarship; $250.

Jasmine LeDuc — Bridgeport American Legion scholarship; $700.

Jennifer Gomez — Bridgeport American Legion scholarship; $700.

Edward Martinez — Jan Wood memorial scholarship; $500.

James Buckingham — Wenatchee Valley College scholarship; $6,000.